Brother of LDS apostle D. Todd Christofferson arrested on child sex abuse charges

SALT LAKE CITY — The brother of an apostle within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested on federal child sex abuse charges involving two minors.

Wade S. Christofferson, brother of President D. Todd Christofferson, appeared in U.S. District Court in Utah on Tuesday and was charged with attempting to sexually exploit a minor and with coercion and enticement.

Christofferson was arrested in Dublin, Ohio after the local police department received a report on Nov. 12 about the alleged sexual abuse of a child. According to charging documents, Christofferson abused one minor 15-20 times.

In another instance of alleged abuse, the 72-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a Utah girl, while also exchanging sexually explicit FaceTime calls with her, and sending 'coded letters" to the minor, documents claimed.

In the letters, Christofferson allegedly taught the girl code words for sexually explicit actions and body parts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a search of Christofferson's phone turned up a search history for “criminal defense attorneys sex crimes columbus ohio” and “In Ohio do clergy have to report child abuse confessions.”

After his arrest in Ohio, Christofferson was extradited to Utah.