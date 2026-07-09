Brother of LDS apostle pleads guilty to sexually abusing minors in Utah, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The brother of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader faces life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing minors in both Utah and Ohio.

Wade S. Christofferson, brother of D. Todd Christofferson, who serves as Second Counselor in the First Presidency, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, the latter of which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years but could stretch to a life sentence.

Christofferson was arrested in Ohio in November after he was overheard on a call making sexually explicit remarks with a minor. The 72-year-old also sent 'coded letters" to the minor, in which he taught the girl code words for sexually explicit actions and body parts.

Weeks after the call, local police received a report regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a minor by Christofferson that occurred when the child was approximately 7 and 8 years old.

The Department of Justice said Christofferson "committed hands-on sexual abuse" of the Utah and Ohio victims approximately 20 times.

A later search of Christofferson's phone turned up a search history for “criminal defense attorneys sex crimes columbus ohio” and “In Ohio do clergy have to report child abuse confessions.”