Charges filed against suspect who allegedly caused fire at gas station in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The man that police say caused a fire at a gas station while trying to evade capture for driving a stolen car is facing several charges. Joe Anthony Peck, 30, faces charges of receiving a stolen vehicle, property damage, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

According to court documents, on Saturday, a Salt Lake City Police Officer was driving in the area of 1200 West 400 South at 3:06 p.m. when he received an alert about a stolen gold sedan three blocks from his location.

The officer responded to the area but was unable to locate the vehicle. As the officer continued driving, he saw the vehicle parked at a gas pump of the Maverik Gas Station at 425 South Redwood Road.

Officers say they pulled into the lot and observed Peck quickly getting into the stolen vehicle. Police say they activated their siren and emergency lights before parking in front of the vehicle.

At that point, police say Peck rapidly accelerated in reverse, losing control, and striking a gas pump. According to police, the pump was ripped out of the ground due to the collision.

Peck allegedly tried to move forward but was unable to. When the gas pump ignited and the vehicle caught fire, officers say Peck escaped through the passenger door of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers followed Peck and arrested him a short distance away from the gas station. When officers searched him, they say they found a glass pipe and needles in addition to a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Joe Anthony Peck is being held without bail.