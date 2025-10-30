Davis County man arrested for allegedly throwing 6 puppies out of moving car

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 25-year-old Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly threw six puppies from a moving vehicle on US-89.

Memphis Lor was arrested Wednesday and faces 7 felony counts of Torturing a Companion Animal.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 22, Lor was traveling southbound on US-89 between Fruit Heights and Layton when he intentionally threw the weeks-old puppies from his car's window.

Two of the puppies were killed during the incident, and another puppy sustained serious injuries. Two of the other dogs weren't injured, and a sixth puppy is still missing.

Officials added that Lor intentionally left his dog, the mother of the puppies, on the side of the road near Bountiful Pond, with investigators saying that the dog was severely malnourished.

The mother and the surviving puppies received medical care and are doing well.

"The Davis County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care of Davis County are grateful to the citizens who located these puppies and their mother, took action, and got authorities involved," the office stated in a release.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the Davis County Dispatch Center at 801-451-4150.