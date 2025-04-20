Driver arrested for road rage incident with cyclist in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a road rage incident that occurred several days prior in Heber City.

Police said they responded to a hit-and-run where a cyclist was struck on Sunday, April 13. An officer said they noticed "acceleration marks" leading toward the spot where the cyclist was hit.

The next day, police obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. The footage showed a gray Chevrolet truck with a white shell that failed to stop before the sidewalk outside the UPS Store near 600 South and 100 East.

The cyclist was riding on the sidewalk, and as he went around the truck, he hit the hood of the truck with his hand. The truck then turned and drove toward the cyclist, accelerated, hit him and drove away, according to police.

On Saturday, an officer contacted the victim and learned that he had a broken leg and might need surgery. The officer asked if he wanted to press charges, and he said he did.

A witness who saw the incident said they saw the same truck parked in a neighborhood and took down the license plate number.

Police contacted the property owner where the truck was seen, and they informed police that the truck belonged to 43-year-old Loren Ray Russell.

Officers took Russell into custody. He told them the cyclist hit the side and hood of his truck, and he felt threatened, so he drove away in a hurry and didn't realize he had run the victim over.

"Being able to see the incident on video, seeing how hard the male was struck, knowing the extent of the male's injuries, and how damaged the bike was, I don't believe Loren was unaware he hit the male," the arresting officer wrote.

Russell was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, failure to remain at an accident, and failure to yield the right of way. The offenses also include a "road rage" enhancement.

He is being held without bail.