Driver in fatal crash registered blood alcohol level 3 times above limit

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The driver that slammed into the back of a car Tuesday, killing two people in a crash on Interstate 15, registered a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

Myron Millsap Barlow, 38, was charged Thursday on multiple counts of DUI and automobile homicide and one count of driving with an open container.

The accident occurred near the Burton Lane exit in Davis County when canvas bags fell off a catering truck, causing vehicles behind to slow down. While driving a Ford pickup truck, Barlow drove into a slower car ahead of him, killing a man and woman inside the vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, a trooper talking to Barlow claimed to smell an odor of alcohol from his breath, while another trooper saw an open container of alcohol in the pickup truck. Barlow allegedly had difficulty following the trooper's instructions on filling out a crash form.

Barlow was given a field sobriety test that recorded a blood alcohol level of .146, which is nearly three times above Utah's legal limit of .05.

After being booked into the Davis County Jail, Barlow admitted to drinking throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning before driving from Oregon to Utah. He said he had "consumed alcohol" during two stops on the drive before traveling through Kaysville.