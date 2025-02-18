Driver led UHP on pursuit, didn't think there was a reason to be pulled over

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman led the Utah Highway Patrol on a lengthy chase on Interstate 15 on Monday because she allegedly did not believe there was a reason for her to be pulled over.

The pursuit began at 7 p.m. near Orem when a UHP trooper noticed a vehicle heading southbound with its headlights and taillights turned off. After the trooper attempted to initiate a stop, the vehicle continued driving while swerving out of its lane "a few times," court documents showed.

As the vehicle continued without slowing, the trooper called out for a pursuit and was joined by other troopers.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop near Spanish Fork, over 11 miles after the pursuit began, the driver, 22-year-old Sarah Turley, obeyed the trooper's commands. When asked why she didn't stop at the beginning of the pursuit, Turley said she didn't think there was a reason to stop her.

Crime VIDEO: 'You can run, but..;' Suspect flees after driving off during traffic stop Jeff Tavss

Turley added that while she could see the trooper's flashing lights behind her during the incident, she was unable to hear the siren because she was playing music in the car. She also said she was unaware of what to do because she had never been pulled over on a highway.

Turley was arrested and faces charges of failure to stop, failure to operate within a single lane and failing to display headlights.