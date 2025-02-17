"You can run, but...;' Drug suspect attempts to flee after driving off during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY — A drug suspect who had previously driven off during a Salt Lake City traffic stop made another ambitious, yet unsuccessful, attempt to flee police over the weekend.

Salt Lake City police shared body camera video from Saturday's arrest of Anthony Brickhouse, who tried to outwit officers.

After driving away from the earlier traffic stop, Brickhouse's SUV was located outside a 7-Eleven convenience store near 500 North Redwood Road. When officers approached Brickhouse as he sat inside the SUV, the 39-year-old put his hands up and followed directions to get out of the vehicle.

However, quickly after getting out of the SUV, Brickhouse took off running with officers giving chase. The chase was short as Brickhouse tripped, and in doing so, dropped suspected fentanyl pills to the ground, scattering them across the area.

Once Brickhouse was taken into custody, police found more fentanyl pills inside the SUV, along with other drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, Brickhouse told officers that he had allegedly swallowed additional fentanyl pills and was taken to the hospital where he was observed and later showed no signs or symptoms of overdosing.

Brickhouse was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to stop at the command of police, providing false information belonging to a real person.