Drugs found in Christmas packages during traffic stop near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — Drugs hidden inside Christmas gifts were discovered during a traffic stop near Nephi, leading to the arrest of two men Wednesday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Dodge Charger heading northbound on Interstate 15 after the car was clocked at 111 miles per hour.

The driver, Klaus Alexander Goellner, apologized to the trooper for speeding, but while the two spoke, the trooper wrote on the arrest report that he "became suspicious that more criminal activity was taking place."

After another trooper arrived, their K9 indicated something in the Dodge, which led to the passenger, Robert Early Robinson, Jr., admitting that a THC vape pen was inside.

A search of the car found THC/marijuana, along with a white crystallized substance discovered inside separately locked safes wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper.

Both Goellner and Robinson were arrested and face charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goellner was also arrested for reckless driving and expired registration.