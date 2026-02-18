Two children hospitalized following house fire in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah — Two children had to be hospitalized following a fire at a home in Richfield. One adult victim also had to be treated at the scene.

According to Richfield City Police, the fire was first reported at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at 489 North 400 East. Officials say that at the time of the fire, one adult and two children were in the home.

The two underage victims were taken to a local hospital but had to be transferred further North for additional treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office.