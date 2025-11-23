Holladay woman who went missing during California trip found 'safe'

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A Holladay woman who went missing in California earlier this month has been located and is "safe," the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.

Danielle Staley was reported missing on Nov. 7 by her longtime companion after she had last been seen at a bonfire at the Platforms Beach area of Rio Del Mar in Aptos.

Alx Nunez said he fell asleep in the camper van that he and Staley were traveling in, and didn't see her after the bonfire, which he didn't attend.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said additional details about Staley's whereabouts and where she was located were not available.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to the community and to everyone who provided information and assisted in the search for Danielle," the sheriff's office wrote. "We truly appreciate it and are very pleased she was located and is safe."