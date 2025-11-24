Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in wheelchair hit, killed by car in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A man who was crossing the street in Provo on Sunday afternoon was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Provo Police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. at 1980 N. State Street. They said the man was crossing State Street on a mobility scooter when he was hit. They added that he was not in an intersection or crosswalk.

The victim, age 72, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

