Garfield County elementary worker arrested for allegedly producing child abuse material

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — An employee at a Garfield County elementary school was arrested after police said he was caught producing and altering child sexual abuse material with Artificial Intelligence.

Dallen Benjamin Platt, 20, was arrested on May 14 and faces charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse of a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

An investigation into Platt began when a company filed a CyberTipline report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that had uploaded files of child sexual abuse material. An IP address and phone number were also reported for the account.

On May 14, investigators executed a search warrant on Platt's home, during which Platt admitted to owning the reported account and manufacturing the child sexual abuse material of a toddler and family member.

Platt told detectives that he had been sending the files to a 13-year-old girl living in Texas, and had also allegedly received files of child sexual abuse from the same girl.

Police found dozens of images of children on Platt's phone that were taken at his work at a local elementary school. Platt admitted the images were taken without the childrens' knowledge and that he used AI to manipulate at least one of the images to make the child appear naked.

While speaking with detectives, Platt also admitted that he had sexually abused a child within the last week.