Wayne County first in Utah to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions

LOA, Utah — Ahead of what is expected to be a busy and dangerous fire season, Wayne County has become the first in Utah to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions.

The Wayne County Commission voted Monday in favor of the restrictions under which open fires of any kind will be prohibited in all mountains, canyons, parks, and campgrounds throughout the county in southern Utah.

Stage 2 restrictions are on top of those in Stage 1, which prohibit:



Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

Fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, some exceptions to the restrictions will be granted for burns "that directly affect someone's ability to make a living."

Those who violate fire restrictions can be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor.

Fire departments join together to share urgent warnings about upcoming fire season:

Fire departments join together to share urgent warnings about upcoming fire season

Following one of the driest and warmest winters in Utah history, officials are concerned about conditions that will be conducive to wildfires that could affect thousands of residents.