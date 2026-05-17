St. George nonprofit breaks down financial barriers to help give all kids a chance to play

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A local nonprofit is working to make sure more children get the chance to play sports, dance, and participate in fitness activities, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

The Monthly Move Project, started by Miss Southern Utah Alysia Johnston, hosted a fundraising event Saturday at Westside Dance Studio in St. George. The event included a free fitness class, swag bags and vendors, all aimed at raising money to help children access sports and other physical activities.

“Dance was my only outlet growing up,” Johnston said. “It was my safe space, and I wanted to give that to other kids who were underprivileged in my community.”

Johnston started the Monthly Move Project five years ago after seeing a need in her community. Through the nonprofit, she helps provide starter kits and sponsorships for children who may not otherwise be able to afford the costs that come with participating in sports, dance or fitness programs.

Those costs can add up quickly. Research done in part by Utah State University last year found the average U.S. sports family spent more than $1,000 on one child’s primary sport — a 46% increase from five years earlier.

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For families already struggling, that price tag can be a major barrier.

“You never really realize how many people need help until you’re in it,” Johnston said. “Utah has an 8.3% poverty rate. That’s over 200,000 people, and we need to do better in providing these programs and having children be able to do these things.”

The Monthly Move Project is partnering with the anti-poverty nonprofit Circles, Utah Tech University, and local businesses to continue growing its reach.

For St. George mother Kat Poulton, the program helped relieve the financial stress of getting her son, Arland, involved in tackle football.

“This type of program, somebody having it, it’s like, oh, it relieves that stress,” Poulton said.

Arland said through the project, he received items he needed to play, including mouth guards, cleats, a shirt, a water bottle, a practice jersey and pants.

“I got to play tackle football,” he said.

His participation costs were estimated at around $700, including registration, equipment and other expenses. But his mother said what he gained was worth far more.

“With that experience, I got to be so proud of my son, who every day worked hard,” Poulton said.

She said sports gave her children a chance to get out, be part of a team, learn from victories and support their mental health.

For Johnston, the goal is to keep expanding the Monthly Move Project throughout Utah and help more children experience the benefits of movement, teamwork and confidence.

“We’re just really looking for more businesses to donate and be a part of our mission,” Johnston said. “It’s something we want to help alleviate in our community and in our state of Utah.”