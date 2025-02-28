Jennifer Gledhill denied bail, to remain in jail on murder charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying there is a "substantial danger" to the community, a judge denied bail for accused murderer Jennifer Gledhill who will remain in jail for the alleged death of her husband, whose body had yet to be found.

During a hearing Friday, the state presented new evidence that they say connects Gledhill to the death of Matthew Johnson in the couple's Cottonwood Heights home in September.

Gledhill was arrested on Oct. 2 for murder and obstruction of justice. Despite ongoing searches for Johnson, officials have yet to locate his body.

Among the evidence shared in the hearing was phone tracking data that showed Gledhill traveled from her and Johnson's home on Sept. 21 to a location where Matthew's truck was found.

A map shared GPS tracking of Gledhill's phone on Sept. 22, the day after the alleged murder, that showed her traveling north towards Davis County. A search of the area found a vehicle storage container that apparently floated to the water's surface after a storm. Johnson's blood was also confirmed to be found inside the storage container.

GPS data also placed Gledhill at a Davis County location where a mattress from the couple's home, along with pillows that were wrapped up in a rug that further evidence showed was once inside the Cottonwood Heights house.

'We're not giving up;' Friends, police still searching for body of former National Guardsman:

'We're not giving up;' Friends, police still search for murdered Guardsman

Photos also showed DNA evidence of Johnson's blood on a rug and other areas inside the bedroom where he was allegedly sleeping when he was killed.

It had previously been reported that a man with whom Gledhill was having an extramarital affair told police that she had shot Johnson in the head while he slept, then put his body in a storage container and loaded it into her minivan.

On Friday, the defense said a phone call entered into evidence, Gledhill allegedly apologized to the man for telling him what happened and told him to "not think of her as a monster." She asked the man to "remember her for who she was before she opened her mouth."

Jennifer Gledhill pleads not guilty in court appearance:

FULL HEARING: Jennifer Gledhill appears in court for preliminary hearing

Gledhill was also caught on the call telling the man that the fact he was now scared of her broke her heart.

Despite claims from Gledhill's attorney, Jeremy Deus, that she would follow all requirements and wear an ankle monitor if she was released on bail, Judge Adam Mow denied the request.