Grantsville life coach arrested for allegedly selling drugs to clients

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah life coach is now facing around a dozen charges after police say they found her selling illegal substances to clients. Julie Ann Bird, 50, was arrested Tuesday.

According to court documents, the Tooele County Sheriff's Office first began its investigation into Bird on June 4 following a confidential source's report that Bird was selling and growing mushrooms. The informant told police Bird had a storage unit where she claimed to hold her "illegal stuff."

Investigators say the source also believed that Bird would provide clients with dimethyltryptamine and ecstasy through her life coach business. Detectives claim the source had been asked by Bird in the past to care for her mushroom plants while she was out of town.

When the Tooele County Sheriff's Office began its investigation, it learned that the Salt Lake City Police Department also had an active investigation into Bird. Detectives with the Salt Lake City department received photos from a separate confidential source, photos of packaged items including mushrooms, baggies with a leafy substance, and a box full of capsules containing a brownish powder.

Also shown to detectives was a ledger their source claimed to have found inside Bird's home. On the ledger, police say, four different names with dollar amounts were listed. Next to the dollar amounts the ledger listed, 170 MDMA, 40 pills mush, 1 bottle LSD, and 10 DMT.

Salt Lake City police believed Bird was receiving packages through the postal service that contained narcotics.

On June 13, officers were alerted that a package was intercepted by United States Postal Inspectors that was addressed to Bird. A search warrant was obtained for the package, and inside, police found several prepackaged vape cartridges believed to contain THC. In the package was also a container filled with a brownish powder.

Tuesday, detectives obtained a search warrant for Bird's home and located a large quantity of prepackaged mushrooms, scales, and a ledger talking about MDMA and other hallucinogens. Other items like a pill capsule filler, 10 firearms, and other paraphernalia items were located as well.

Julie Ann Bird faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute, 10 charges of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.