Search underway for possible drowning victim at Willard Bay

Utah Department of Natural Resources
Search and rescue crew on the water at Willard Bay
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A search and rescue team is looking for a man who fell off a raft into Willard Bay Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the 41-year-old man from Davis County was on an inflatable raft with another person when they both went overboard around 4:45 p.m.

The 41-year-old man never resurfaced. The other person was rescued and taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

Officials said neither person was wearing a life jacket.

