Aspiring firefighter loses home in Millcreek blaze, shares emergency advice

MILLCREEK, Utah — It's been about a week since more than 40 Millcreek residents lost their homes in a fire that was started by a lawnmower.

Millcreek City is offering support for the victims, and there are online donation links where people can contribute.

“In that moment when I first smelled that smoke, if I knew that it was really going to light my house on fire, I definitely would’ve done things differently,” said Xander Gerber, a former resident of Willow Glen Apartments.

He explained how watching his home go up in flames was an experience that was hard to process in the moment.

"I didn’t even believe it,” said Gerber. "The whole time I smelled the smoke, I saw a huge cloud coming up right next to my house in a dry field. Like, I should’ve known. But you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, right?"

The fire destroyed two buildings along 1300 East and Van Winkle in Millcreek on July 25.

"I was like, 'OK, I want to be a firefighter, so why don’t I just watch them put this out?'” said Gerber. "And I thought it was cool the whole time, up until I realized it was going to hit my house, too."

He shared his own advice for when people start seeing or smelling any hint of fire: “Go get your wallet, your birth certificates, all that stuff. Glasses, just any belongings, couple clothes you’ll want to wear, anything sentimental, your most valuable things. Just pack it up real quick."

The American Red Cross showed up to support the fire victims.

"We have many open cases with the individuals that have been displaced, and many have successfully been able to take some next steps, and we continue to work with those individuals on their emotional, spiritual, and then their physical needs,” said Benjamin Donner, the executive director for the Central & Southern Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Donner explained that it's best for every family to prepare and have a plan.

"What would we do if we had to evacuate immediately? And really get that message through: to plan,” he said.

Gerber said he’s been staying with friends and is taking this fire as a learning lesson before he starts studying to become a firefighter this fall.

"There’s going to be days when you can’t put out the fire or you can’t save everything, and you have to deal with that," he said, "And I think this is kind of teaching me how to do that. Still keep a healthy, strong mindset in spite of tragedies, you know?"

He’s taking it one day at a time.

"You can’t control what life does to you, but you can control how you react to it. And that’s the most important thing to remember,” said Gerber.