Damian Lillard will be the new general manager of Weber State basketball

OGDEN, Utah — Veteran NBA player and former Weber State basketball great Damian Lillard is returning to his alma mater in a professional capacity.

Lillard was hosting his sixth Alumni Classic event Saturday on campus when he announced that he will be taking the position of general manager for the Wildcats' basketball program.

"My relationship with Coach Duft, with this program, means a lot to me. Seeing a successful program means a lot to me," Lillard said. "So it was something that we came up with. I felt like I could do a lot to help the program continue to be successful, to help the players ... individually continue to grow their careers past college."

His full comments can be seen in the video above.

While it's not yet known exactly what his position will entail — especially as he recently announced that he will return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a 3-year contract.

He's not alone in such an endeavor; it was recently announced that Steph Curry will be an assistant basketball GM at his alma mater, Davidson College.

Matt Brown with Extra Points recently wrote that while the GM of a professional sports team usually "sits above the head coach" and "report[s] directly to the team owner," the recent trend of college GMs is "all over the map."