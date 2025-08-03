Murray hit-and-run victim dies from injuries; Suspect still at large

MURRAY, Utah — A woman who was critically injured by a driver in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Murray has died.

Murray Police said the woman was crossing 4500 South at the intersection of State Street around 11 p.m. when an eastbound pickup truck hit her. Officials said the suspect was speeding and did not stop after hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Saturday that she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The suspect's vehicle was described only as a dark-colored truck that likely has damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000 and refer to case number MR2025-23474.