Husband arrested under murder charges for death of woman in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George, Utah say they have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to the death of his wife.

According to investigators, on Sunday at 8:35 p.m. they were called to the area of 2800 S 2300 E for a cardiac arrest. When officers arrived on scene they say they found 47-year-old Niki A. Sampson dead inside the home.

Officers believed the circumstances around the death to be suspicious and following further investigation they arrested her husband, 50-year-old Eric L. Sampson.

Eric Sampson is being charged with DV aggravated assault and murder.

Officials say the case is still under open investigation and anyone with more information is asked to call the St. George Police Department Tip Line at 435-627-4338.