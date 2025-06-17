France Canyon Fire explodes in size to over 4,700 acres, 0% containment

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The France Canyon Fire burning near Bryce Woodlands in southern Utah has doubled in size overnight, growing to 4,704 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday morning.

While the fire has grown, the U.S. Forest Service says crews have had success in helping to stop its spread towards the Bryce Woodlands area, and a new emphasis for firefighters will be to hold the fire to avoid impacting Bryce Canyon National Park.

"The fire continues to burn in very dry and receptive fuels along with some areas of difficult terrain," the Forest Service said in a release.

Jody Houghton France Canyon Fire as seen on Highway 89 heading south from Panguitch

Resources are also being deployed to secure the southern edge of the fire to protect those in nearby communities. People who live or are visiting the Bryce Woodlands are now on alert should the fire grow. The Forest Service said no other communities or structures are currently threatened by the wildfire.

Wind conditions on Tuesday are expected to increase activity on the southern and eastern portions of the fire, but it is expected to be short-term as winds are forecast to shift again on Wednesday. Conditions will remain hot and dry over the next two days with a 0% chance for precipitation.

Jody Houghton France Canyon Fire

Smoke from the France Canyon Fire will likely impact Bryce Canyon National Park

Ten Hotshot crews are fighting the fire, along with support from other resources, including air tankers and helicopters.