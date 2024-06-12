Husband forces kids out of Sandy home before killing wife in murder-suicide

SANDY, Utah — An investigation is underway after police say a man shot and killed his wife inside a Sandy home, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the man told his three children to leave the home on Candle Spruce Cove on Saturday. As the children were leaving, they told police that they heard multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police believe the 57-year-old husband shot his 47-year-old wife multiple times before killing himself.

The names of the couple or their children are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.