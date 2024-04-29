'I was lost;' Buk Buk sentenced up to life in prison for murder of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who shot and killed University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was sentenced to what could be life in prison in Third District Court Monday.

Last month, Buk Mawut Buk plead guilty to the Sept. 26, 2021 murder of Lowe, as well as the attempted murder of a woman outside a Salt Lake City house party.

Judge Paul Parker sentenced Buk to two sentences, one being 15 years to life for Lowe's murder, and the other 3 years to life in prison, to be served consecutively.

"I am sorry to the Aaron Lowe family. I was lost and I didn't know any better," said Lowe at the hearing.

Before pleading guilty, Buk was set to stand trail on four felony counts related to the shootings which occurred following an argument at the party near 2200 South Broadmoor Street.

According to police, as Lowe and the unidentified woman were lying on the ground, Buk continued to fire his gun at them. Lowe died of his injuries at the scene.

Buk was arrested several weeks later.

Both of Lowe's parents offered victim impact statements that they read ahead of the sentencing.

"There are no words to describe the pain that we have all felt, so I won't even try to explain it," said Lowe's father, Darwin, who then addressed Buk directly, saying he forgave him the night their son was killed, even before they knew who he was.

Donna Stern, Lowe's mother, spoke afterward and said that she had not yet reached the point of forgiveness.

Before the sentencing began, a family member of Buk's caused a disturbance in the courtroom, causing Judge Parker to call a five-minute recess. The woman was heard using profane language and fighting with court bailiffs before being dragged out. She was later sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Lowe's death came less than a year after his friend and Utes teammate, Ty Jordan, died at his home in Texas.