Investigators looking for Jeep allegedly connected to road rage murder

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding and identifying a Jeep Gladiator or Jeep Rubicon they say was involved in the homicide of Patrick Hayes. The murder happened on September 25 on the north side of Jordanelle State Park.

Investigators say that at 9:30 p.m. Patrick Hayes was traveling to his home east of Park City from Midvale.

At 11:15 p.m., a video recording at the State Park entrance shows Hayes' vehicle stop and a Jeep Gladiator or Rubicon stops behind him. Hayes then can be seen approaching the vehicle and confronting the driver.

Deputies say that Hayes' vehicle was found with what appears to be damage from a collision before his death.

When Hayes approached the Jeep, investigators say that the driver of the vehicle drove towards him. An occupant of the Jeep then shot Patrick Hayes before the vehicle left the scene.

"We're at a point in this investigation that we need the public's help identifying a Jeep Gladiator or Rubicon involved in the homicide of Patrick Hayes," Sheriff Jared Rigby wrote in a press release. "We want to bring those responsible for Mr. Hayes' death to justice and we need your help."

Anyone with information about a vehicle collision or a Jeep Gladiator or Rubicon driving aggressively on the night of September 25th is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at 435-654-1411.