Kearns parents allegedly locked up 13-year-old boy in makeshift cell for 24 hours

KEARNS, Utah — Two parents have been arrested on a child abuse charge after allegedly locking up their 13-year-old son in a makeshift cell, oftentimes for up to 24 hours.

Travis Peterson, 49, and Melissa Gray, 42, were both arrested Tuesday on one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, while Gray faces an additional charge of Child Abuse with Injury.

Unified Police responded to the Kearns home of Peterson and Gray after a report of a child locked in a cell. When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old inside an alcove under the stairs with padlocked gates that did not allow the boy to get out.

The boy told police he had been locked in the cell for 24 hours after Gray, his stepmother, had spanked him for screaming in the house.

Both parents told police that they didn't see anything wrong with what they had put their son through, with Gray saying she wanted the boy "to see what it was like in a city and the real world," according to the arrest report.

The boy "reported being hungry, lonely and having to sleep curled up in the makeshift cells."

He added that before he was locked in the alcove under the stairs, Peterson and Gray had locked him in a makeshift cell made out of a loft bed "for months," only being allowed out to go to the bathroom.

Police later learned that the boy's 22-year-old brother had been locked up when he was younger, and was forced to defecate in his dresser drawer.

While talking with officers after his arrest, Peterson admitted to working in the health care industry and worried that he could lose his job, adding that "the nation and world is cracking down on this sort of thing," the report showed.

Peterson told police that there was nothing wrong with what they had done, and if the boy was returned to the home, he would be placed in the cell.