Las Vegas homicide suspect arrested in Weber County

ROY, Utah — A man who is wanted for a homicide in Las Vegas was arrested in Utah on Tuesday.

Police in Ogden said they spotted a car that was listed as stolen out of Phoenix, Arizona, around 4 p.m. An officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled and successfully evaded the officer. However, a Roy Police officer saw the car again about 20 minutes later. The officer also tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car fled again. The officer initially pulled back from pursuing the suspect until he learned that the driver was wanted for homicide and was likely armed and dangerous, and thus was given permission to pursue the car.

The suspect eventually got out of the car and tried to run from officers before finally surrendering with his hands up, police said.

The driver, 22-year-old Ziaire Jacob Ham, was booked for offenses related to the chase and possessing a stolen vehicle. Court documents state that Ham is a suspect in a homicide investigation in Las Vegas, and the car he was driving was also listed as being involved in a homicide.

Police said Ham had a driver's license from Nevada.

"Ham is an extreme danger to society. He is desperate and that makes him more dangerous," the arresting officer wrote.

The arrest documents did not give any specific information about the homicide.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story