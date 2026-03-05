Non-student teen arrested after taking weapon to Brighton High

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A teenager is in custody for taking a weapon to Brighton High School — where he was not a student, according to police.

According to an email sent to parents of Brighton students, school staff noticed a person entering campus who was not a student and "did not have permission to be there." Staff members approached the individual, who then tried to run but was stopped by an on-campus police officer. They searched the 15-year-old boy's belongings and found a weapon. They did not specify what type of weapon it was.

Cottonwood Heights Police later gave an update to FOX 13 News, saying there was also a 15-year-old girl who entered the campus property with the boy. She did not have a weapon with her and was taken in for trespassing.

School administrators acknowledged in their email that a "small number" of students saw what happened. They said it happened as school was ending for the day, and they assured parents that nobody was ever in any immediate danger.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and appreciate the vigilance of staff who followed our safety protocols to quickly address the situation," school officials said. "Thank you for your continued support in helping keep our schools safe."

This comes just days after a similar incident on the other side of the Salt Lake Valley.

Police in Taylorsville said 18-year-old Uikilifi Taukeiaho — a suspended student — showed up on the campus of Taylorsville High in the middle of the day. They said Taukeiaho took out a gun and threatened a group of students in the parking lot. He was booked on a pair of misdemeanors.