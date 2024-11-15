Lehi woman charged after apartment explosion displaced dozens of residents

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi woman has been charged with aggravated arson over three weeks after allegedly causing an apartment explosion last month that displaced dozens of residents.

The explosion at the Lehi Tech Apartments on Oct. 22 forced 90 units to be evacuated. After most of the building was determined to be safe, eight of the units were still not allowed to return home due to water damage.

It's not known if those damaged units have been repaired.

According to charging documents, Donghee Hee Kang, 57, is accused of placing gas bottles onto a cooking pot filled with rubbing alcohol in her apartment's bathroom and turning on the burner.

In the days after the explosion, officials believed the explosion was the result of a mental health episode, but did not elaborate.

Only Kang and her husband suffered minor injuries during the incident.