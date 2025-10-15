Roy firefighter charged with sexually abusing young girl years ago

SYRACUSE, Utah — A firefighter who has worked for multiple agencies across northern Utah has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Ryan J. Rampton, 58, was charged last week with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one charge of sodomy on a child. All three are first-degree felonies.

Charging documents state that the alleged victim in this case, now a teenager, said she was sexually abused by Rampton when she was between 4-8 years old.

The girl said Rampton, who lives in Syracuse, touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, including under her clothes and even when she was asleep.

When she was about seven or eight years old, she told her mother about the abuse, and they reported it to the police. However, she was uncomfortable telling the detective what happened at the time, according to court documents, and the case "remained in the investigatory phase" for years.

Now that she's older, the girl said she chose to report it again so no other victims would be abused. She said Rampton has a photo studio at his home, where young girls "change into princess costumes and are photographed," the document states.

The Davis County Attorney's Office, which filed the charges, requested a no-bail warrant for Rampton's arrest. They cited one reason being that he is a firefighter, along with the "princess" photoshoots at his home.

Public records show that Rampton has worked as a firefighter and/or paramedic since 2020. He has worked for Morgan County, Riverdale City, North Davis Fire District, and most recently, Roy City.

He was booked into the Davis County Jail on Tuesday with no bail.

Roy City Fire Chief Theron Williams issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the department is aware of the charges.

"The department takes all allegations seriously and is committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of public service. At this time, the department is actively reviewing the claims and cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation," the statement read in part. Williams said there will be no other comment "until the process is complete."