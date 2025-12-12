Logan chiropractor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing patients

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan City chiropractor has been arrested after former patients reported multiple sexual abuse allegations against him that occurred over a 7-year period.

Evan Lefevre, 58, was arrested Thursday and faces 4 charges for Forcible Sexual Abuse.

The first allegation against Lefevre dates back to July 2018, when the Logan City Police Department took a report of a sex offense by one of Lefevre's employees.

The first alleged victim told police that while she was working at the practice, she would receive adjustments from Lefevre. During one of those adjustments, the victim stated that he placed lotion on her breast and explained there were other times where Lefevre touched her breasts and slapped her butt.

In April 2025, another victim contacted the department to report being sexually assaulted by their chiropractor. That victim told police she had been seeing Lefevre since December 2022 for adjustments.

The second victim stated that at her last appointment, she started to believe some of the actions being taken by Lefevre weren't appropriate, including a conversation about reading, which the woman claimed Lefevre turned sexual and made her uncomfortable.

During that appointment, the woman told investigators that Lefevre unhooked her bra and touched her breasts. According to the victim, this was something that had happened before, and she had tried to stop it.

Police spoke with Lefevre, who explained that he was extremely careful about touching patients' breasts but claimed to do a majority of the work by feel, with investigators adding that the chiropractor often worked with his eyes closed.