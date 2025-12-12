Veteran-owned Holiday Market brings joy and healing to Sandy community

SANDY, Utah — If you’re still searching for that perfect holiday gift and want to support military veterans at the same time, we have a suggestion for you.

If you’re a Utah veteran, no matter which branch of the military, or you know a veteran, the Miller conference center in Sandy is the place to be this Saturday for the second annual, veteran-owned holiday market.

12-year Air Force Reserve veteran Jay Carlton was here last year and says he wouldn’t miss it for anything.

“Having that camaraderie, that ability to laugh with everybody here," said Carlton. "See all the different businesses that they have started since they’ve got out.”

Carlton left the Air Force as a Sgt, but now goes by “Quartermaster” Jay because he takes orders from his daughter, Tiffany Hartwell, who runs a veteran-themed coffee and hot chocolate truck or “ship”.

She goes by “Captain Tippy”.

“Last year was so much of a blast! Coming in and seeing all the veterans here and supporting them all," said Carlton.

That support and camaraderie can mean a world of difference to a veteran leaving the service.

US Army veteran Nathan Grimes spent 27 months active duty in Iraq. Grimes says he did OK transitioning back into civilian life.

But his sergeant and friend didn’t fare as well.

“He was my closest combat veteran brother. And in January 2025, he committed suicide. And through that, Stags Flags has been developed," said Grimes.

Grimes now makes and sells these wood-carved US flags, with a portion of the proceeds going to prevent veteran suicide.

Becky Guertler is Director of the Utah Veteran Business Resource Center.

“Yeah, we have just under 130,000 veterans in the state of Utah," said Guertler.

Working with Salt Lake Community College and other groups, Guertler saw a need and helped put together the inaugural Veterans Holiday Market.

“Veteran focused, let’s see what we can do to pull people together and pull in a holiday market.”

Army veteran Ryan Christensen and his wife Patricia sell handmade soaps.

Others, like Navy Veteran Evilyn Clark aren’t selling anything, just sharing humor and hopefully healing.

She’s part of a national group calling themselves “Irreverent Warriors.”

“That is our mission statement: bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.”

It’s all happening at the Miller conference center this Saturday, December 13th.

It gets underway at 11 AM and goes until 4 PM.

There will be beverages, food trucks and music, along with a holiday, ugly sweater contest.