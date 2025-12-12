Miller family donates millions to aid Utah's homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and Salt Lake City leaders gathered at a Salt Lake City homeless resource center Thursday to announce a new effort geared toward sustainability and enhancing their current services.

Part of the effort is a gift of $10 million to "Shelter the Homeless" by The Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation in the spirit of continuing to work together and investing in people, according to Gail Miller.

"We are entrusting this gift to a remarkable group of people who are stewards of 'Shelter the Homeless,'” said Miller at Thursday's ceremony.

“You can tell a lot about a society by the way the treat those who are most vulnerable and most in need, and the Millers have shown time and time again,” said "Shelter the Homeless" board chair and president, Josh Romney.

Miller said the investment announced Thursday will strengthen the programs, security and services that directly uplift those working to regain stability in their lives.

“We need more money into existing homeless structures and services. Because our population keeps increasing, we had an 18% increase from the previous year,” explained Kseniya Kniazeva, founder and executive director of Nomad Alliance, a nonprofit whose goal is to end homelessness.

Kniazeva is grateful that some of the funds being donated will go toward security.

“A big complaint from [homeless residents] is that they feel unsafe in those shelters," she explained. "So more funding for security will be helpful and inspiring for people who have long given up in the shelter system to go back, perhaps, and stay alive tonight when it’s cold.”

Local leaders like Miller say the resource centers are critical now more than ever.

“[The centers] help people transition from difficult life experiences into housing and into a more normal, sustainable life," she said.

“Any capacity we add in terms of mental health or other pieces of the puzzle, it’s going to be a value add to the system," added Rep. Tyler Clancy (R-Provo). "Recognize that it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, so the idea that a bed equals one person, we know that there’s not a magic number."

Kniazeva hopes funds will also go towards hiring more employees.

“Case managers, and across the board, there’s just not enough funding for people who are willing to help people move through the stages and exit homelessness, and that takes some handholding,” said Kniazeva.

Ultimately, it's all about different people from all walks of life working together to enhance the center’s programs.

“To continue believing in the potential of every person who walks through the doors of these homeless resource centers,” said Miller.