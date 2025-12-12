Deaf man files federal lawsuit following ICE incident in Taylorsville

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who is deaf has filed a civil rights lawsuit against several parties, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, after he says ICE officers injured him during an incident in Taylorsville.

In his lawsuit, Arturo Ruvalcaba claims the incident occurred on September 29 while he was waiting at a bus stop near the Salt Lake Community College campus.

During the wait, Ruvalcaba said three white Ford SUVs pulled up to the bus stop, leading to agents dressed in green military-style uniforms with bulletproof vests and baseball caps directly approaching him. The agents also allegedly had their faces partially covered during the encounter

Court documents say the agent who approached Ruvalcaba from the front did not display any visible identification. However, the agent who approached him from behind did have "ICE" labeled on their vest.

According to Ruvalcaba, the agents began shouting commands at him, but because he is deaf, he couldn't understand what they were saying. Ruvalcaba claimed he attempted to communicate his deafness through gestures and signing, but agents continued to advance towards him.

As Ruvalcaba attempted to retrieve his documentation to prove his legal status in the country, he said the agent behind him pushed down on his shoulders, and the other agent pulled forcefully on his arm.

Once Ruvalcaba was able to retrieve his documents and present them to ICE agents, his attorneys said the agents released him and left the area.

Following the encounter, Ruvalcaba said he experienced pain and swelling in his arm and had to go to the doctor several times while missing weeks of work due to the injury.

The lawsuit claims that Ruvalcaba's Fourth Amendment rights were violated, as well as his right to due process, and that he was denied an American Sign Language interpreter.