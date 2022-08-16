Lori Vallow Daybell smiles in court as judge to decide murder indictment language

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — A smiling Lori Vallow Daybell was in an Idaho court Tuesday as her lawyers argued over the language of her indictment.

Daybell sat in the courtroom as her defense said the criminal charges against her were too confusing. They have asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury and clarify the language.

Watch the entire Vallow Daybell hearing below

Lori Daybell Vallow hearing

The lawyers also want to split the conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit theft charges.

Boyce did not make a decisionTuesday, but will issue a written order in the coming days.

Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, both face the death penalty for the murders of her children. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad's ex-wife, Tammy.

The couple is set to face trial starting in January.