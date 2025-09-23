Lyft driver charged with kidnapping, rape of Sandy passenger

SANDY, Utah — A 26-year-old rideshare driver from South Salt Lake is facing several charges, including aggravated kidnapping and object rape, after he allegedly wouldn't let a passenger out of his vehicle. Alejandro Rendon Segovia was arrested on September 17.

According to court documents, on August 30 at around 4:47 a.m., Sandy police were called to a report of a missing person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed by friends of the victim that they had gone to pick up the victim. The witnesses told officers they brought the victim to their home, and after about half an hour, called a Lyft for them to be taken home. The victim had a previous DUI charge, according to the witnesses, which is why they needed the ride.

When the Lyft ride arrived, the witnesses told officers it was driven by "Alejandro," and according to the app, the ride had finished at the victim's home.

Investigators reached out to the victim's mother, who lived in the same home and had Google Nest video surveillance. The victim's mother told officers that the system didn't observe any activity around the front porch at the supposed drop-off time.

At around 8:18 a.m., officers at the victim's home reported to dispatch that the victim had walked up to the home from an unknown location. The victim, who investigators believe was still intoxicated, didn't wish to speak with police at the time.

Later that day, the victim and her family reached back out to detectives to give a better timeline of what happened.

The victim told police that she had very limited memory of what happened or how she got into the back seat. The victim told officers that at one point, she remembers the ride stopping in what seemed to be a school parking lot so the driver could smoke a cigarette.

It was during this prolonged stop that the victim stated she realized she needed to get home and got into the front seat of the vehicle. At this point, investigators say Segovia started acting erratically, hitting himself and yelling in Spanish.

The victim stated she was terrified and asked the driver to pull over in a random neighborhood of Salt Lake. After some time, Segovia convinced the victim to get back into the vehicle to be taken home.

During the drive, detectives say, Segovia continued to drive recklessly on the roadway, swerving and continuously yelling in Spanish. The victim said she told Segovia to let her out again and Segovia slowed down to allow her out.

The victim estimates it took her around 15 minutes to walk home from where she was dropped off.

When the victim was taken to the hospital for an exam, she was found to have bruises on both her left and right legs, including a bruise to her right inner thigh. The victim also had visible abrasions.

On September 17, Segovia was arrested and ordered to give his DNA. Segovia allegedly refused to comply with the court order and had to be forced to give samples.

Alejandro Rendon Segovia faces aggravated kidnapping, object rape, and obstruction of justice charges. He is being held without bail.