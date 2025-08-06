Man arrested after allegedly setting Sunset City vehicle on fire as form of protest

SUNSET, Utah — A Utah man is facing charges after police say he set a Sunset City police vehicle on fire in a form of protest. Chad Randal Livingston, 47, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Livingston called into the Davis Dispatch Center, telling dispatchers that he ran out of lighter fluid after pouring it onto a car and starting a fire. Livingston told dispatchers he had set fire to the vehicle due to police telling him they were going to kill him.

Detectives say Livingston walked to the Sunset City Office Building from his home with the intent of starting the fire. When he found the police vehicle, police say, he doused the vehicle's driver's side door, window, and roof in lighter fluid and set the fire.

Investigators say the fire caused between $1,500 and $5,000 in damage. Nobody was injured in the fire.

When police arrested Livingston, he told officers that he had set the fire to make a change and that he knew it was wrong but wanted to get the attention of law enforcement.

Chad Randal Livingston faces charges for arson and property damage.