Salt Lake City seeks public input on whale sculpture's next mural

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a little more than three years since the iconic whale sculpture in Salt Lake City's 9th & 9th neighborhood was built and painted with its first mural. The plan is to give it a new mural every 3-5 years, and the city says that will happen next summer.

The sculpture, called "Out of the Blue," has become a significant community symbol, reflecting public art's ability to foster identity and community pride. The current mural is called "Point of Reference." Next summer, it will have an all-new look.

"We do not know what the next mural will be like, and we're inviting people to fill out the survey," said Renato Olmedo-González, the public art program manager for the Salt Lake City Arts Council. "They're not going to let us know, 'We want to see a blue whale. We want to see, you know, something different,' but we want to understand the values that will drive the themes and the artist selection process, and then the artwork development process as well."