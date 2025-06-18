Man arrested at Midvale hotel for allegedly having 92K fentanyl pills

MIDVALE, Utah — Utah officials say they have arrested a man after allegedly finding him with around 92,000 fentanyl pills. Kelvin Missael Nieblas Flores, 25, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, state bureau of investigation agents had information that a blue Toyota Corolla with a California plate was distributing fentanyl pills. Agents found the vehicle at a Quality Inn in Midvale.

As investigators watched the occupants of the room, they say several people were seen leaving the room and entering the vehicle with a California plate. An agent stopped the vehicle for a non-functioning brake light near 3300 South State Street.

Detectives report to the court that when they asked for consent to search the vehicle, they were granted permission. Inside the vehicle, agents found approximately 3,500 fentanyl pills.

A search warrant was then granted for the room at the Quality Inn where the suspects were staying. In the room, investigators say they found 88,000 fentanyl pills in a bag in the bathroom.

Kelvin Missael Nieblas Flores was arrested and faces a charge for the distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held without bail.