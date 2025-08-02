Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple adults, children rescued after boat catches fire on Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Several people escaped without injuries Saturday when the boat they were on caught fire on Bear Lake.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office said the flames erupted around 10:30 a.m. while the boat was about 3/4 of a mile north of the Bear Lake State Park Marina.

Four adults and two children were on board the 2022 Malibu boat, and they all jumped into the water. The children already had life jackets on, and the adults were able to put theirs on after jumping in.

Nearby boaters came by and rescued all six. The sheriff's office said there were no injuries reported.

