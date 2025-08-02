Early morning abandoned apartment fire lights up Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning fire at what was supposed to be an abandoned apartment building in Salt Lake City was brought under control without any injuries Saturday.

Salt Lake City Fire received the first call on the fire just before 4 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene along North Temple and 1850 West, they found heavy fire coming from the roof and sides of the building.

Although the building was supposed to be abandoned, fire crews found people exiting when they first came to the scene, and removed 3-4 additional people from inside as they battled the fire.

The fire was mostly extinguished by 4:45 a.m., although teams will remain at the location to mop up.

No evacuations of nearby buildings were necessary, and no injuries were reported from firefighters or those who were inside the abandoned hotel.

Officials are now investigating to learn the cause of the fire.