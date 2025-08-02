Glider crash in Morgan County claims pilot's life, sparks wildfire

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A glider crashed into the side of a mountain in northern Utah Friday afternoon, killing the pilot and starting a wildfire that required a quick response from firefighting crews.

Officials with the Morgan County Fire Department and the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said the glider (a fixed-wing aircraft, usually without an engine) crashed into Mahogany Mountain on private land above Bohmann Ranch around 2 p.m.

The pilot was found dead at the scene, and their body was recovered with help from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The crash also sparked a wildfire, which officials said was at about 7,000 feet of elevation. Firefighters from multiple local agencies were joined by wildland crews from the state and federal levels. They attacked the fire from the ground and from the air, and ultimately contained the fire to just three acres.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District

The victim's name was not released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, and state fire authorities are investigating the blaze.