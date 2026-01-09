Man arrested for alleged terroristic threats against Ogden synagogue

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man has been arrested after police accused him of making terroristic threats to a local synagogue.

Johnny Gallegos, 59, was taken into custody Thursday and faces charges of threat of terrorism, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Just before midnight Thursday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office was called to Congregation Brith Sholem on Grant Avenue after a cleaning worker called 9-1-1, saying a man was screaming and banging loudly on the door. When the worker went out to confront Gallegos, he allegedly said he was going to kill everyone inside the building.

Arrest documents claim Gallegos then made a gesture with his hands simulating dropping something on the ground and shouting either "boom" or "bomb."

While being taken into custody, Gallegos kicked one of the officers as they attempted to place him in a patrol vehicle, the arrest report said.

During his arrest, Gallegos was also found to have tin foil with burnt residue on it, and later told deputies that he smoked marijuana.