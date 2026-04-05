Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to LDS General Conference attendees at Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man who they say flashed his private parts in front of a crowd outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center.

Mitchell Dean Anderson, 36, was taken into custody shortly before Saturday morning's General Conference session, where thousands of members gather twice a year to hear from church leaders.

Salt Lake City Full summary of Saturday’s LDS General Conference Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake City Police said Anderson took off his clothes and was fully nude on the grounds of Temple Square. He was spotted in the act by an SLCPD officer who was positioned on a rooftop, according to the arrest report, and then church security personnel covered him with a blanket.

The arresting officer pointed out that there were many adults and children who saw him naked. He was booked on suspicion of lewdness involving a child, a Class-A misdemeanor. His bail was set at $1,000, with conditions that he must report for all court dates and have frequent check-ins with Criminal Justice Services.

________

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault has resources for survivors of sexual assault and a 24/7 crisis hotline: 801-736-4356.