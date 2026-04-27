Man arrested for allegedly stabbing dog, threatening girlfriend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his own dog, and then threatening his girlfriend when she told him to stop.

Derringer John Dade, 37, was arrested last Tuesday and later charged with animal cruelty and assault.

Salt Lake City Police said they were called to a "domestic disturbance" in an apartment at 525 South 500 West.

The victim, Dade's girlfriend, said he was drunk, and he became aggressive when his dog wouldn't sit with him on the couch. She said the dog was sitting next to her on the couch, and Dade wanted it to sit by him. She said Dade tried to physically make the dog move, and when it wouldn't, he became aggressive.

The victim said Dade picked up the dog and slammed it on the ground, then tried to strangle it with his hands, telling his girlfriend that he would kill the dog. She said she put the dog into its kennel, but then Dade stabbed it with a kitchen knife. According to the victim, Dade only stopped after the knife broke.

Dade allegedly yelled at the victim to get out or else he'd beat her. She told police that she didn't leave because she was worried about the dog. She said Dade then pushed her out of the door.

Dade is being held in jail without bail.

FOX 13 is awaiting a response from SLCPD on the dog's condition.