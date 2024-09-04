Man arrested for shooting victim in Riverton who was wearing bulletproof vest, armed with gun and machete

RIVERTON, Utah — A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting last month in Riverton, in which the victim was found under unusual circumstances.

On Aug. 19, police reported that a man was shot and killed while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a machete and a handgun. The shooting occurred in the Monarch Meadows neighborhood, located just off Mountain View Highway and 13400 South.

At the time, Riverton Police said they took two persons of interest into custody based on an ID that was found at the scene. However, those two were released.

On Wednesday, officials announced that they had arrested 19-year-old Thomas Leelynn Rose. He faces a 1st-degree felony count of murder, but official charges have not yet been filed.

According to an arrest report, Rose was identified after investigators collected surveillance footage and other evidence. They ultimately determined that Rose was the suspect after reviewing cell phone data, internet service provider data, and social media data. Officials also said they used "state-of-the-art technology, DNA testing, and extensive interviews" to connect Rose to the crime.

Police said Rose fled the scene and "made no effort to contact law enforcement or EMS." He was taken into custody without incident at a Salt Lake City residence and booked into jail Wednesday morning.

While it's still not clear what led to the shooting, court documents state that the victim was shot approximately 10 times.

Arresting officers wrote that Rose is a "documented gang member with a history of weapons and drug violations," but it was not stated whether the Aug. 19 incident was connected to gang activity. A judge ordered that he remain in jail without bail based on a "substantial danger to witnesses and others in the community."

Just two months prior to the deadly shooting, Rose was arrested and charged with spitting in a man's face multiple times at the University Mall in Orem. He had since been released from jail, and the case was going through the pre-trial process.

Riverton Police said the shooting victim's name will be released at a later date. They added that they are still investigating other people who may have obstructed the detectives' work on the case.