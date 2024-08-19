One dead in overnight shooting in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — One person was killed in an apartment complex early Monday after an overnight shooting in Riverton.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to reports of gunfire near 13500 Skipperling Lane in the Monarch Meadow apartment complex at around midnight.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not announced any suspects in the shooting or whether anyone is currently in custody.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story