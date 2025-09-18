Man faces rape charges following Utah family finding him living in daughter's room

BLUFFDALE, Utah — An 18-year-old Utah man is facing several charges, including rape of a child, after police say a Bluffdale family discovered him living in their young daughter's room. Ryker Xethanial Buxton was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, on September 8, Bluffdale officers were called to a home in the city in response to a trespassing report. The family told officers that they discovered their 12-year-old daughter had secretly allowed an 18-year-old man, who was identified as Buxton, into their home.

Investigators say Buxton had been hiding in the child's bedroom for around 10 days. Police removed Buxton from the premises.

A week later, on September 15, the child's parents once again contacted police to report their daughter had run away from home and they believed she was with Buxton.

One day later, on September 16, both the child and Buxton were located in Provo. When police interviewed the child, she admitted to being with Buxton when she went missing.

When police interviewed Buxton, he admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with the child while concealed in her bedroom.

Detectives note that during their conversation with Buxton, he admitted to planning with the child to leave the state and expressed his commitment to contacting the child if released from custody.

Ryker Xethanial Buxton is charged with rape of a child, sodomy on a child, unlawful kissing of a child, criminal trespass of a dwelling, among others. He is being held without bail.