Influenza cases could spike by the end of the month, officials say

TOOELE, Utah — Emergency departments across the country are experiencing a surge in patients with severe flu symptoms, and Utah is no exception, as cases rise and holiday travel is expected to exacerbate the situation.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national hospitalizations from influenza in early December hit their third-highest rate in 15 years, nearly double the rate from the same time last year.

Tooele County Health Department public health nurse Kristin Dorman said that 50 cases of the flu were reported since the start of the flu season in September.

“We will probably see some increases coming at the end of the month,” said Dorman.

Pharmacist Sheldon Birch, who has worked through 18 flu seasons as the owner of Birch Family Pharmacy in Tooele, said this year's variant strain may be “Subclade K.”

“What’s occurred is called an antigenic drift. That is, the flu virus itself has mutated enough that it’s genetically significantly different from the viruses we’ve seen in the past,” said Birch.

He added that while the current flu shot provides a level of protection, it may not be a perfect match for the new strain.

“There is an H3N2 strain in this year's vaccine that does provide some protection still against subclade k, but it’s not as good as we like it to be, perhaps,” said Birch.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has reported the largest spike in flu cases among those aged five through 24.

“That age on up, they’re going to work, going to school, going to activities and social gatherings more than older people,” Dorman said.

Health professionals advise those experiencing flu symptoms to contact their doctor and take steps to protect others, especially high-risk individuals.

“People who are over the age of 65, and children, are also at higher risk. Ideally, you would isolate yourself from those people to some degree,” said Birch.

Professionals advise that if a fever from what is believed to be the flu lasts more than 24 hours, you should reach out to your doctor.

If you are feeling severely ill or are having difficulty breathing, they recommend going to an urgent care center or an emergency room.